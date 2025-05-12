Borderlands 4 has more than double the development budget of Borderlands 3, "might" cost $80

HQ

The dam has been broken, thanks to Microsoft and Nintendo, and it seems that we will soon be looking at $80 games as the new norm. With ballooning budgets and inflation, it was to be expected, but some gamers are still coming to terms with the new cost.

It appears that Borderlands 4 could be joining the ranks of $80 games. According to Randy Pitchford, who was recently speaking at PAX East, the decision on the price of the game has not yet been made.

"I'll tell you the truth. I don't know. That is the truth. I'll hit it straight on. It's an interesting time," he said (via GamesRadar). "There are some folks who don't want to see prices go up, even the ones deciding what the prices are. There's other folks accepting the reality that game budgets are increasing, and there's tariffs for the retail packaging. It's getting gnarly out there, you guys. Borderlands 4 has more than twice the development budget for Borderlands 3. More than twice. So the truth is, I don't know what the price is going to be."

Pre-orders for the game are set to open soon, ahead of its release this September, and Pitchford knows the price will be set by then. Until that point, though, it seems we may not know how much we'll be paying for Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 will release on the 12th of September for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.