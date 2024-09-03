English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 has "four brand new Vault Hunters"

It's time to get to know a new group of Hunters.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Next year, it's finally time to return to the Borderlands series again as the fourth game in the series is being released. Most people probably expected that to mean a new batch of Vault Hunters to play with, but that was not entirely certain since we got a Claptrap as one of those Hunters in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

But during PAX West, chief creative officer Randy Varnell confirmed that "We will have four brand new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4", which is definitely a good thing. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a more traditional Siren character this time around, and that these Hunters don't spam the battlefield too much in a way that can make it harder to keep track of, which was a problem with particularly FL4K in busy moments.

What kind of class do you prefer to play in the Borderlands series?

Borderlands 4

Thanks GamesRadar

Related texts



Loading next content