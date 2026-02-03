Borderlands 4 has basically been cancelled for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

We were less than two weeks away from Borderlands 4 launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 when that version was suddenly delayed indefinitely in order to "deliver the best possible experience to our fans". Well, turns out the best experience for fans is to not play it on Nintendo's console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version was not included in Take-Two's overview of announced upcoming titles, so the fine folks over at Variety decided to ask a spokesperson why. He basically confirmed that Borderlands 4 has been cancelled for Nintendo Switch 2 by saying development has been "paused":

"We made the difficult decision to pause development on that SKU. Our focus continues to be delivering quality post-launch content for players on the ongoing improvements to optimize the game. We're continuing to collaborate closely with our friends at Nintendo. We have 'PGA Tour 2K25' coming out and 'WWE 2K26' [for Switch 2], and we're incredibly excited about bringing more of our titles to that platform in the future."

Him changing the subject to more content for the other platforms and other games coming to Switch 2 makes it pretty clear that "paused" means cancelled, so don't hold your breath for development being unpaused.