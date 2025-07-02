Borderlands 4 has a way to specifically shut Claptrap up

HQ

It's always lovely to boot up a game and see a wide and broad settings menu where you can customise a variety of different parts of the game to suit your standards and needs. Gearbox is looking to deliver on this once again in Borderlands 4, but you could also say that they've gone above and beyond too.

It has been revealed by streamer Chadly that BL4 actually has a dedicated slider that can adjust how loud the character of Claptrap is. The robot ally has long been regarded as a nuisance and yet still is a tentpole and fan-favourite figure, so much so that it has also become a satirical punching bag in many of the games, and BL4 clearly won't be any different.

The feature isn't just an audio slider that makes Claptrap less annoying, it will seemingly also see the character responding to your use of it, as narrative director Sam Winkler commented on this reveal with the following:

"I wrote some lines just for this feature and it includes maybe the dumbest most niche reference to a certain terrible accent in a certain classic immersive sim".

Will you be shutting Claptrap up, or will you continue to let the motor-mouth character endlessly yap?