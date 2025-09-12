Borderlands 4: Hangover Helper Side Quest Guide

HQ

When you first step out into the Fadefields in Borderlands 4, you're likely going to want to explore. Not only is it important that you gather some XP and gear to head to be ready for the main story missions, but there are also some fun times to be had with the whacky side characters you'll meet out in the open. Take Hangover Helper, for example, a seemingly simple quest tucked away in the game's opening area, North East of where you start out.

You might find the beginning of this quest while pursuing a murdered in Meat is Murder, but even if you don't you'll begin your journey the same way. Finding a drunk woman in a nearby settlement will lead you to Ole Shammy, a man who makes his own special moonshine, and he's looking for help in brewing a fresh batch.

After meeting with Ole Shammy, you'll be sent to some nearby cliffs to kill some Kratch. These flying beasties shouldn't prove too much trouble, but if you really don't want to fight them, you can just grab the pods you need from their nest with your grapple and run back home. Ole Shammy isn't done there, though, as he'll tell you this is just the beginning of his super special recipe. He also needs a red rock that'll spew out of a geyser outside of a nearby shack.

Breaking open the geyser is easy enough and can be done with a ground pound, but getting the red stone can be a little tricky. Multiple rocks will be thrown out of the geyser, and they're all masked by the smoke. We got it after looking at the edges and grappling a darker rock. It might take a minute, but shouldn't be too much of a challenge.

Are we done after that, I hear you ask? No, Ole Shammy's recipe is much more complex, and he needs us to grab Mangler scent glands as well. This isn't too difficult at all, as Manglers are found pretty much all over the map in Borderlands 4's first major area, and can be killed just as easily as they're discovered. Once you've racked up a good few scent glands you can make your way back to Ole Shammy and crush all the ingredients together for him. Even then, he's still not quite done with your help, as you'll then need to head over to a camp of partiers nearby, and give them a dose of the concoction you've made.

Essentially, this involves you heading up to the top of a small water tower and infesting the partiers' drinks with the mucky substance you've just made, before shooting out the tower so that everyone looks to get themselves a free refill. They're not too happy that you've poisoned them, and you'll have to wipe out the Rippers that will fight you for ruining their fun before the excitement eventually dies down. Finally, you can gather the partygoers and head back to Ole Shammy for your reward. Unfortunately, he doesn't give you some of his own patented moonshine, but you do get some loot and a thank you for driving customers back to where they belong in this odd mix of supporting local businesses and "de-spiking" drinks.

