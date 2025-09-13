Borderlands 4 Guide: Three Vex builds to become an unstoppable Siren

HQ

As any Borderlands player knows, one of the most exciting parts of the game is designing a Vault Hunter that suits how you want to play but also can overcome the many hordes of threats located around the world. For Borderlands 4, there are four Vault Hunters to choose from, with these being Rafa, Amon, Harlowe, and Vex, and for the purpose of today's guide, we're going to be focussing on the resident Siren of the bunch, Vex, delivering three builds that take advantage of her three respective skill trees.

Note: These builds are based on a max-rank Vex, meaning all of the 49 available skill points in the game are being used to make these builds a reality.

Cataclysmic Vexcalation

To start with, let's focus on Vex's Vexcalation tree, more easily defined by its pale green colour. This tree is all about using Phase Blast and the Eldritch form to great effect and it's actually the anomaly of the bunch as it's the only one where Vex doesn't spawn a minion.

Needless to say, as Vex won't have any help on the battlefield, we've designed this build around toughness, lifesteal, resilience, and all out power, and the following perk arrangement will mean that Vex becomes a nuclear powerhouse when using her ability, and a critical hit demon the rest of the time.

Also, it's a build that is fundamentally designed to not attune with one element, which is helpful for solo players who don't want to tie themselves too severely to one element. Instead, this build excels when Vex isn't attuned with an element, making it the best friend of Jakobs weapons, where the combination of high-power, critical hit ricochets and typically a lack of elemental connection a match made in heaven.

Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Now we're focusing on the Here Comes Trouble line (the red-orange skill tree), where the basis revolves around Vex's feline familiar Trouble. The aim of this build is to have Trouble do the heavy-lifting and to alleviate pressure, allowing Vex to strike without being at risk of dangerous attacks.

Hence why with the build below we've prioritised making Trouble hard to take down, able to heal, and quick to return should it be defeated, all while enhancing it with a companion illusion that is equally devastating in battle. In fact, this build is designed in such a way that Trouble should actually rarely die, especially since when things begin getting heated, you can activate the additional ability to turn Trouble and the illusion into baddasses, increasing their damage output and returning their health to full. And this is all while Vex watches from a distance and unleashes tons of damage without being the focus of any enemy's attention. However, should this happen, the shielding and lifestyle also applies to Vex, meaning the Siren will be incredibly tough to take down.

Where does this stack compare to the Vexcalation build? Admittedly, this tree isn't my favourite but it works and especially useful for players who don't like being pressed by large numbers of enemies.

Four Times the Charm

Lastly, we have The Fourth Seal tree (i.e. the blue one). This tree is all about spawning Reapers and Spectres and boy do these fellas pack a punch. This is perhaps the most lethal build we've cooked up yet, especially for players who find themselves in heated situations, as it's defined by its kill skills, meaning each kill you get makes Vex and her minions even stronger.

The aim here will be to decide which minions to spawn, be it close-quarters Reapers or ranged Spectres, and then to constantly ensure that they are in play and have plenty of health. Thanks to the build's design, enemies will have a very tough time defeating these minions, but time is their greatest enemy as the second they are out of combat and the kill skills fade, these minions will fade back into oblivion.

We're also taking advantage of two different skill trees here, as we're tapping into Vexcalation to snag a couple additional kill skills, mainly because we don't want to limit ourselves too much to one kind of element, hence the limited investment in the three sub-categories for The Fourth Seal tree.

What comes out is a monster build where Vex will be a nightmare to take down and her minions will act autonomously, cutting down hordes of enemies without breaking a sweat and making both Vex and themselves stronger as they go.

For reference, this might be my favourite build of the bunch, but it's also the highest-maintenance as it requires a lot of focus to ensure your minions are all on the field of battle and to ensure they're healthy, even topping them up with the additional ability should the moment call for it.

How do you like to play Vex? Be sure to share your epic builds in the comments below.