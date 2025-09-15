Borderlands 4 Guide: How to unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 1-5

HQ

Beating the main story for Borderlands 4 is just the beginning. As is the case with previous chapters in the series, once the credits roll, it's effectively the start of the real fun for the adventure, as the more challenging and demanding activities become available to present the opportunity to snag even more deadly loot.

This time around, unlocking the extra demanding Ultimate Vault Hunter mode is a little different, as it's not tied to just starting the story over a second time on a harder mode. No, once the credits roll, you will need to speak to a certain beloved character (whose name we're omitting early on in this guide to prevent spoilers) to access the challenges for the Ultimate Vault Hunter mode.

To begin with a series of tutorial-like tasks will be offered up, where you get to meet Zane's handy Enhancement merging machine and the hard-to-find legendary loot vending machine. Once these are ticked off, return to the beloved character for some much more demanding challenges.

When speaking to this character, you'll be tasked with replaying a certain mission from the campaign on a harder difficulty, and once you've done once, you will unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 1.

From here you can repeat the exercise several extra times to unlock up to Ultimate Vault Hunter 5, which is the cap for the launch version of Borderlands 4, and something that Gearbox will no doubt expand on in future updates.

As for the various steps to unlock the higher tiers of Ultimate Vault Hunter, you can see these below.

How to unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 2



Song's Over - Kill Bramblesong in UVH 1



Omega 86'd - Kill Bio Armored Omega Thresher in UVH 1



Bio Break - Kill Bio-Bulkhead in UVH 1



No Points Awarded - Kill Sydney Pointlegs in UVH 1



Ultimater Vault Hunter - Complete Rush the Gate Wildcard mission in UVH 1



How to unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 3



Pelted - Kill Shadowpelt in UVH 2



Now Who's Gonna Watch This Core - Kill Core Observer in UVH 2



So I Felt Like - Kill Rocken Roller in UVH 2



Blasted Furnace - Kill Frank the Furnace in UVH 2



More Ultimater Vault Hunter - Complete His Vile Sanctum Wildcard mission in UVH 2



How to unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 4



Draggin' Wagon - Kill Battle Wagon in UVH 3



But What If... You Were the Fake? - Kill Mimicron in UVH 3



Who Named this Guy - Kill The Immortal Boneface in UVH 3



Bloom Boom - Kill Skull Orchid in UVH 3



Even More Ultimater Vault Hunter - Complete Her Flaming Vision Wildcard mission in UVH 3



How to unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter 5