Borderlands 4 Guide: How to find Threk and Burro

Gearbox has always excelled at providing silly and hilarious parody enemies in its Borderlands games and Borderlands 4 won't be any different. Those who are checking out the game at launch and are looking for something fun to do in The Fadefields, we have a great option, as you can visit a swamp-like area to meet a version of Shrek and beloved companion Donkey.

By heading to the far South-East of The Fadefields, just to the West of the map symbol for Idolator Sol's fortress, you will find an Order Bunker, and beneath where that bunker is located, in a dirty ravine, will be an Echo Log that you can add to your collection.

But beware! This Echo Log is not unguarded, because as you near you will be ambushed by a massive green Zerker called Threk and his small Wildhorn calf companion Burro. I.e. Shrek and Donkey.

There's not much else to this daft parody and reference as the enemies don't have special attacks and what not, but they are powerful threats who reward good loot, so be sure to defeat them and reap the rewards.