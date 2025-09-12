Borderlands 4 Guide: How to find and open the Primordial Vault in The Fadefields

HQ

In Borderlands 4, Vaults take on a very different purpose than they have in the past. Here, you can undertake fresh challenges by scouring the map for the various Vault Key Fragments and then eventually combining these to open a Vault door at very specific sites around Kairos. As you begin your journey in this hostile land, the first Vault you'll likely come into contact with is based in the beginning location of The Fadefields, so to help you unlock this challenging area for a shot at facing the enemies and boss within for epic loot, we've cooked up this handy guide.

Finding the Vault Key Fragments in The Fadefields

To find Vault Key Fragments, you can either unlock enough of the base locations to trigger a radar-like effect that helps you pinpoint them, or alternatively you can head to the locations as shown and described below.

Key Fragment #1 - Coastal Bonescape

The first fragment is actually very close to where you wash up on the beach in Kairos at Claptrap's frankly pathetic headquarters. Head West until you reach the furthest South-West point on the world map and you'll find a small hovel where the Key Fragment is resting on a crate overlooking the ocean.

Key Fragment #2 - The Howl

This one is also relatively easy to find as it's located just above the main hub area of The Fadefields known as The Launchpad, the town location where you first meet Rush. Just to the North-East, on the other side of a mountain, the Key Fragment is waiting on a pedestal.

Key Fragment #3 - Idolator's Noose

This one is a bit more complex, but you'll actually stumble into it if you complete the many side quests for the foul-mouthed Splice and his sentient crab legs. If not, head just North of Idolator Sol's main fortress where you will find what seems to be a treatment planet. On the south side of this area is a hidden underground section that can be accessed by using your grapple to pull a sheet metal plate out of the way. Once you have, you can head inside to find the Key Fragment being gripped by a severed metal arm.

Opening the Vault in The Fadefields

Now comes the really fun part, actually finding the Vault and opening it up. For The Fadefields, the Vault is close to Key Fragment #3, as it's just North-East of Idolator Sol's fortress. It's located on top of a mountain, sandwiched between two player bases that act as fast travel points, and it's immediately noticeable because it's by far one of the most ancient-looking sites you will have bumped into on Kairos to date.

Opening the Vault is as easy as simply interacting with the pedestal to use the three Key Fragments, wherein then the Arch will form and the gate to access Inceptus' Vault will open. As for what you'll find inside... Well, we won't spoil that for you. Just expect plenty of Order faction enemies before having to throw down with a deadly boss called Inceptus who can spawn Creep enemies and can hang from the ceiling leaving the battleground flooded with corrosion.

The good news is that if you overcome these threats and you complete the Vault, you won't just be rewarded with tons of loot to use, but also a permanent upgrade to your movement abilities, which for this instance makes the rate at which you burn through fuel while gliding decrease much slower, allowing you to glide for vastly longer periods and distances.