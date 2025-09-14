Borderlands 4 Guide: How to find and open the Primordial Vault in Terminus Range

HQ

In Borderlands 4, Vaults take on a very different purpose than they have in the past. Here, you can undertake fresh challenges by scouring the map for the various Vault Key Fragments and then eventually combining these to open a Vault door at very specific sites around Kairos. As you begin your journey in this hostile land, the first Vault you'll likely come into contact with is based in the beginning location of The Fadefields (check out our guide for that Vault here), the second probably in Carcadia Burn (and for this Vault here too), and the third in the very mountainous domain of Terminus Range. So to help you unlock this tough side objective for the chance to face the enemies and boss within for epic loot, we've cooked up this handy guide.

Finding the Vault Key Fragments in Terminus Range

To find Vault Key Fragments, you can either unlock enough of the base locations to trigger a radar-like effect that helps you pinpoint them, or alternatively you can head to the locations as shown and described below.

Key Fragment #1 - The Low Leys

To reach this fragment first, we recommend heading into Terminus Range from the North, from Carcadia Burn. If you do so, you'll come across this Key Fragment quite quickly. Located just to the right of the first base that you can claim for the Crimson Resistance, this Key Fragment requires a bit of ingenuity to reach as you will need to grapple up different parts of the mountain to eventually find yourself at a shrine-like feature. As usual, the Key Fragment is waiting to be picked up.

This is an ad:

Key Fragment #2 - Windspear

You may actually stumble upon this Vault Fragment by chance, as it's located in an area that you have to pass through while following the main story. It's The Vestal Garrison to be exact, a building that is located in North Terminus Range and serves as an Order base with a tunnel through one of the mountain passes. If you head inside the main complex, and towards the side of the building where the tunnel is, you'll enter a control room with the Key Fragment located near one of the computer arrangements.

This is an ad:

Key Fragment #3 - Cuspid Climb

This is perhaps the most awkward Key Fragment to acquire in the entire game. If you fast travel to the Silo located in South Terminus Range, you'll notice that there is a zipline slightly to its North. Ride on this zipline and continue heading North even further, crossing the enormous ravine and heading for a rocky outcrop that is defined by a cavern in the mountain range further North. You'll know if you're on the right track because this rocky outcrop also has an Echo Log on its most extended area, and perhaps more noticeably, when you get near the cavern you will be attacked by a named Alpha Mangler. Kill this beast, head in the cavern, climb up the rocks, and you'll find the Key Fragment in a shrine.

Opening the Vault in Terminus Range

Now for the exciting part of the journey, as it's time to open the Vault itself. For Terminus Range, we're talking about the realm of Origo, and like the Vaults elsewhere, you'll unlock it by simply interacting with the Vault pedestal where the arch is located.

As is the theme in Terminus Range, this Vault is easy to miss. Head to the centre portion of the area, just North of the hideout in the Low Leys. Follow the road North until the central mountain range begins to fall off and then follow that mountain range further along until you notice that over a drop is a hidden cavern. Enter this cavern and the Vault will be right in front of you.

So what should you expect in Origo's domain? Following on from the typical array of waves of Order enemies, the main boss is a very large flying beast that can attune to frost and incendiary elements. It will take to the skies, attack from above, block off large portions of the battlefield, and then swoop with immense speed, and all while you attempt to critically hit its weak spot, which are the glowing spiked spines.

Once defeated, you'll get your final permanent Glide Pack upgrade, which is a 50% reduction to its fuel cost, meaning you can glide much further and even use three dashes in quick succession.