Borderlands 4 Guide: How to find and open the Primordial Vault in Carcadia Burn

In Borderlands 4, Vaults take on a very different purpose than they have in the past. Here, you can undertake fresh challenges by scouring the map for the various Vault Key Fragments and then eventually combining these to open a Vault door at very specific sites around Kairos. Beginning your journey, the first Vault you'll likely come into contact with is based in the beginning location of The Fadefields (don't miss our full guide for that Vault), but the next up will likely be the one in Carcadia Burn, the region to the North-West of The Fadefields. So to help you unlock this tough challenge for a shot at facing the enemies and boss within for epic loot, we've cooked up this handy guide.

Finding the Vault Key Fragments in Carcadia Burn

To find Vault Key Fragments, you can either unlock enough of the base locations to trigger a radar-like effect that helps you pinpoint them, or alternatively you can head to the locations as shown and described below.

Key Fragment #1 - Lopside

Our advice would be to head into Carcadia Burn from The Fadefields, by travelling North along the road near to the western coast of Kairos. The reason being is that the first Vault Key Fragment is actually rather close. Once you find the first base location to claim for the Crimson Resistance, the Key Fragment is actually just to the South. To reach it, head to the petrol station nearby and find the key on the roof in the middle of an elongated table.

Key Fragment #2 - Tonnage Peel

The next Key Fragment is in the North-West of Carcadia Burn. Specifically, if you venture just above Callis' Queen's Cradle Ripper facility, you'll come across a shipwreck. Head into the wreck and you'll find that there's nowhere else to go, right? Wrong, at the far end of one of the corridors is a metal grate that can be ripped off to open access to a hidden tunnel that when followed will eventually lead to a shrine-looking setting with the Key Fragment waiting for someone to pick it up.

Key Fragment #3 - Ruined Sumplands

The final key is located very far to the North of Carcadia Burn and Kairos for that matter. Staying on mainland Kairos, travel as far North as you can until you near The Gunkworks. You'll notice that there's a bridge that leads into this harrowing area and beneath the bridge, on its western side, is a hidden alcove where another shrine is tucked away. Find the Key Fragment on the pedestal.

Opening the Vault in Carcadia Burn

Once again, we reach the exciting part of the journey, as it's time to open the Vault itself. For Carcadia Burn, we're talking about the domain of Radix, and like the Vault that leads to Inceptus in The Fadefields, you'll unlock it by simply interacting with the Vault pedestal where the arch is located.

As for where the Arch of Radix is found, it's essentially in central Carcadia Burn, a tad South-West of the main hub area of Carcadia. It's found in the open too, easily spotted by those who are looking for it, more so when the Key Fragments are consumed and the Vault door opens in all of its sparkly purple glory.

What does Radix have in store for you? Again, plenty of Order enemies will slow you down all before you end up in the main boss battlefield against the titular fiend. Radix is a bit of a nuisance, but not a major problem, as he's slow, likes to block off parts of the arena with explosive rocks and orbiting rocks too, and otherwise has a bit of an awkward critical hit spot as it's located under his chin.

However once he's defeated you'll be rewarded with a ton of loot and yet again another permanent movement upgrade, with this one reducing the regeneration of fuel in your Glide Pack to quite a significant degree. Matched up with the upgrade from The Fadefields, traversing Kairos is getting steadily easier and easier.