Borderlands 4: Gone Are My Leggies Quest Guide

Across the Fadefields, you'll find plenty of Rippers waiting to try and kill you. A few of them aren't hostile, and can even help you out in certain quests, as well as give you quests of their own to complete. One Ripper called Topper needs your help in regaining his legs, for example. No, he's not legless because he's drunk, but he literally finds his legs stolen in a strange take on Moby Dick from Borderlands 4.

You can locate Topper in the Boglight Vigilance area of the Fadefields. If you spot what looks like a lighthouse on the edge of a cliff, you're in the right place. There, you'll see a Ripper without his mechanical legs, spouting some barely understandable nonsense as he points up above. Climb the lighthouse, and you'll see a giant Kratch called The Beastie making off with his "Leggies."

It's time to follow that Kratch, and it's heavily recommended you use a vehicle, as while the quest won't fail if you let The Beastie get too far, there is a lot of distance to cover here, and you're going to be spending a long time following the creature on foot. Eventually, you'll follow the Kratch back to its nest. It's worth noting that we'd recommend avoiding dying anywhere near this area, as there aren't really any nearby respawn points. It's easier said than done not to die, but perhaps just be extra careful and avoid random world events until you're done.

Reaching the nest, you'll then take on The Beastie and some other of its kin. Again, try not to die after this boss fight too, as a Badass Kratch will consistently respawn and cause you some trouble unless you're particularly equipped to take out airborne enemies. After you've killed The Beastie, Leggies can be found taking shelter in the trash piles of the Kratch's base. Once he's been rescued, you can begin to escort the little bot home.

Escort missions are rarely anyone's favourite side activity in a video game, and the walk to take Leggies home is no simple one, but there is one major difference from regular escort quests in that Leggies is an incredibly strong ally. Fighting through a massive Order camp on your way to take him home can be a breeze if you just let Leggies do most of the legwork. With spinning attacks and a seemingly infinite health pool, he proves to be a big help in defeating any foes standing in your way. The climb back up to the lighthouse might at first seem a struggle, but after you've dealt with the Order enemies, Topper will come down on a primitive lift to pick Leggies back up and end the quest.

That's not quite where Topper and Leggies story ends, though. Before you head to Idolator Sol's base to take out his flagship, you can spot Leggies by the side of the road, who will silently inform you that Topper is in trouble. Again, you'll get Leggies as a little sidekick as you take down some Rippers that have locked Topper in a barn with some Wildhorns. It's not too tricky to let him out, and once you do, Topper and Leggies combine to create an even greater ally to deal with the remaining enemies before saying one more thank you and farewell to the player.