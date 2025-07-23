Borderlands 4 for Switch 2 arrives earlier than expected

HQ

We have known for a long time that Borderlands 4 will be released on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. But it is also coming to Switch 2, and it has only been said that the game will arrive after the other versions, but still be launched during 2025.

Now a release date has finally been set, and via Bluesky it turns out that the wait will be shorter than feared. On October 3, exactly three weeks later, it will be time for the Switch 2 edition to show what it brings to the table. We already know that cross-play will be supported between all formats, so there is every reason to believe that Borderlands 4 will have a large and vibrant community that pretty much all players can enjoy.