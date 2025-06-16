Borderlands 4 developers reveal the secrets to making Vault Hunters

HQ

From Roland to Vex, we all have our favourite Vault Hunters from Borderlands games. Their abilities, personalities, and designs are all varied, and - according to a recent developer video - it takes a lot to decide each aspect of a Vault Hunter.

"Anyone in the company can pitch a Vault Hunter," said managing director of narrative Lin Joyce. "We play the game so much that we start to think about what we would want to see in it next. We collect pitches at the company level. We review those pitches and narrow it down. Often we'll take elements of multiple pitches and put them together to make something even more badass."

It appears that the door is much more open than you might first think in creating a Vault Hunter. Pitches come from all over Gearbox, and it's not just a smaller team deciding our playable characters in the future. For Borderlands 4, we have Vex, Rafa, Harlowe, and Amon ready to take on Kairos. We'll have to see if these new heroes can meet expectations set by some of the franchise's best.