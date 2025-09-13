Borderlands 4: Breeding Daisies Quest Guide

HQ

There are some weird, weird folk in Borderlands, but I'm not sure many of them can quite compete with Mort. A man you'll find exploring the Fadefields region, he can be found being attacked by multiple Threshers, taking refuge atop a rock. Speak to him, and you'll get the quest Breeding Daisies. Mort wants his own Threshers for his farm, you see, so he needs a Thresher egg to raise a more docile version of the creature that'll certainly rip him apart.

There's a Thresher nest in a cave nearby, which can prove to be quite the challenge if you're not prepared, as it's packed with Badass Threshers alongside plenty of the regular versions of the creatures. You can't just run through the nest avoiding these stronger creatures for the eggs either, as they fresh eggs drop from the Badass Threshers.

We saw four in the cave, but you don't need to kill them all as you only need three eggs in total before you can return to Mort with your findings. It's also worth noting that you can grab a loot stash before leaving the cave in a small alcove positioned to the right of your POV as you're about to head out (image below). If you're in the early game, it's a good way to stock up on loot and cash as you can sell the stuff you don't need.

Once you're back, you can deliver the eggs to Mort. He leaves one in the incubator too long and overcooks it, and ruins the second, leaving one good egg left. To feed the Thresher that'll come out, you need to grab some Mangler meat. Manglers are really easy to find, and each one you'll kill will drop some meat. Afterwards, you'll meet Daisy, a lovely pink Thresher with a bow who seems to be the light of Mort's farm. He knows one Thresher won't be enough to tend to his crops, though, and so he asks you to draw another Thresher. Just before that, you'll have to subdue Daisy, ensuring that she won't eat Mort as her instincts tell her to.

You don't have to head back to the cave to grab more eggs. Instead, you have to produce your very own sexy Thresher mating call. This will fail on the first two times, drawing groups of Wildhorns and Kratch you'll have to deal with, before you finally grab the attention of Ivan, a more distinguished gentleman of a Thresher who still will try and rip you limb from limb. Subdue Ivan, and Mort will show the pair to their accommodation, where he makes some seriously weird comments about installing cameras and tentacles. Once you've set the mood with some music, the barn will rock back and forth with Thresher love, and your work will be done.

For your hard work, Mort gives you some usual loot, as well as the ultimate prize: the Threshy head piece. This piece gives you a helmet that looks like a Thresher, and stands out as one of the wackiest pieces of cosmetic gear you can grab, especially this early on. You'll have the chance to meet Mort again later in the Fadefields, as he's found some trouble with his rambunctious Threshers, and needs our help in slamming them back into the ground. This is a very short quest, and only requires you to leap into the air and slam Threshers as they appear from holes in the ground.