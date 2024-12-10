Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country confirmed for The Game Awards

HQ

On Friday, as you know, it's time for The Game Awards, when the best games of the year will be crowned in a number of categories, but usually all the announcements and new trailers get the most attention. Now we know a bit more about what we will see, since 2K Games has told us a more about it on Instagram.

More specifically, it's about Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, both of which are confirmed to be present with new trailers and maybe even release dates.

We can mention that Microsoft also seems to have something in the pipeline, because they write the following on social media "Something little is coming... 👀 #ScoreMoreWithXbox", but what this is remains to be seen. According to The Verge editor Tom Warren, it's not connected to hardware, though.







