Borderlands 3's Rare Chest Riches event is now live

Gearbox Software continues to update the third main instalment in the Borderlands franchise, aptly titled Borderlands 3, this time adding the Rare Chest Riches event that will run through February 13.

This event will have rare chests drop rare loot at an increased rate and will apply when players watch Twitch streamers open rare chests as well should both parties have the ECHOcast Twitch extention enabled which will grant you a gift to your in-game mailbox.

The event is live on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.