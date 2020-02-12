Borderlands 3's next update brings a lot more than love

We're approaching the holiday season of love fast and Gearbox Software's Borderlands 3 is bringing its players some love-themed content. The Broken Hearts Day event will have players participating in courting ritual quests for Maurice. This is done by shooting down floating hearts that hover around various enemies which will grant you some fancy gear once you've reached a set amount of hearts broken. The loot in question is the following:

10 - "ECHOcardiogram" ECHO Skin

25 - "Cosmic Romance" Weapon Trinket

50 - "Terminal Polyaimorous" Legendary Maliwan SMG

75 - "Heartbreaker" Vault Hunter Skin

100 - "Wedding Invitation" Legendary Jakobs Sniper Rifle

Apart from this swoon-worthy seasonal content, which releases on Thursday, February 13, Borderlands 3's level cap is getting increased from 50 to 53 and players will receive three additional skill points to apply to any skill tree. Gearbox Software will also be releasing the difficult True Takedown Mode, which can be accessed by pulling the lever by the door leading out of the airlock at the beginning of the map.

That's not all that's coming either. If you want to learn all about what's to come to Borderlands 3, read about it all here.