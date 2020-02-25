Borderlands 3's new campaign add-on to be revealed this week

No matter if you're a Borderlands fan or not, there is no denying that Gearbox really has over-delivered each time it's launched a new expansion for their Borderlands games. We're talking new storylines, new characters, new places to visit and plenty of new loot.

And soon it it time for all this again, as Gearbox Software is set to reveal the next campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 st PAX East this Thursday. On Twitter, Gearbox writes:

"The Gearbox Main Theater Show at #PAXEast is on Thursday, February 27th at 2:30pm ET! Afterwards, we'll be in the autograph area to sign your loot from 4:30pm to 6pm ET!

For those not attending, the panel will be streamed LIVE so you don't miss any of the exciting news!"

That means Thursday 20:30 (CET) for us in Europe. You will, of course, find the trailer for this new add-on shortly thereafter here on Gamereactor if you miss it.

Is there any specific Borderlands character you wish will be involved in this new adventure?

Thanks Dual Shockers