Borderlands 3's level cap has been raised to 57

It flew somewhat under the radar, but together with the release of new Borderlands 3 DLC adventure 'Guns, Love, and Tentacles', which came out last Friday (and you'll be able to read our review imminently), Gearbox also launched major patch with some pretty nice additions.

The major takeaway is that the level cap of the game has been raised, and now level 57 is the maximum. Then there are also three new Guardian Rank skills, and in the pretty massive list of patch notes over on Reddit, the developer writes:

Here are the first 3 new Guardian Rank Perks! In the Enforcer tree we've added "C'mon and Slam," allowing you to use the slam at any height. This should make slam gear a lot more interesting.

For the Survivor Tree, you can now enable "Too Angry to Die" allowing any damage you do to enemies in Fight For Your Life to slightly extend your down time.

Finally, in the Hunter tree, we added "Harmageddon" where additional damage is done to enemies that have received multiple static effects.

Besides that, there are also a ton of bug fixes and other stuff. If you are really into Borderlands 3 and want to know everything, head over to the link above.

