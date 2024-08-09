Borderlands 3's latest update allows you to make max-level characters

HQ

Do you enjoy playing Borderlands 3 at the hardest difficulty levels to find the craziest and most powerful gear? Are you also hesitant to get a new character to that point because of the sheer time and effort it takes to hit top rank through gameplay? If this sounds like you, Gearbox has implemented a solution.

As part of a new update for the looter-shooter, a new feature has been added that allows players to create max-level characters from the main menu assuming they have already got one character to that point through the traditional avenues.

This new game update also introduces another exciting feature, with this being able to auto-sell loot based on rarity (with this not affecting cosmetics). This will affect mission loot though, so you will need to be careful using it.

All these new features are present in Borderlands 3 right now.