Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3's Farming Frenzy event boosts rare drop rates

Those wanting the best loot should head in to take down some more enemies, who have a higher chance of dropping the good stuff.

Borderlands 3 players wanting more loot are in for a treat, as Gearbox has announced that a Farming Frenzy is running from today at 09:00 PST (17:00 GMT, 18:00 CET) until January 30 at 08:59 PST (16:59 GMT, 15:59 CET), including increased drop rates and Rare Spawns showing up more often.

Repeatable bosses from the main campaign, Proving Grounds, Circle of Slaughter arenas, and the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite can be farmed for this good loot, along with named enemies as well, with Legendary items more likely to drop from their loot pools. On top of that, the Anointment rate for dropped gear has been boosted too.

Rare Spawn enemies will even show up more often during this timeframe, which is running alongside the scaling Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Have you got your eye on any particular pieces of loot?

