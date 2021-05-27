Borderlands 3 won't get cross-play on PlayStation

You're watching Advertisements

Gearbox has been saying that Borderlands 3 will allow PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia players to join forces after a future update for a long time, and it seems like we won't have to wait much longer. Unless you're playing on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Because Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford has posted the following message on Twitter:

"Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles."

That's right. It seems like PC, Xbox and Google Stadia players can look forward to getting cross-play very soon, while PlayStation players apparently won't. It'll be interesting to learn if this is because Sony has put its foot down on cross-play again or if it's something on Gearbox' end. What do you think?