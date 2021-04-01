Borderlands 3 to host Show Me The Eridium! mini-event

You're watching Advertisements

Gearbox has announced that it will be hosting a mini-event in Borderlands 3 over the course of the next week, called Show Me The Eridium! Starting today, April 1 and lasting until April 8, the event will allow players to fill up on the purple glowing crystal, through increased drops from regular enemies, increased drops in Mayhem Mode, and through a discount on Moxxi's Vault Line slot machines. The best part is that there is even a discount on items at Crazy Earl's shop on Sanctuary III, meaning you can be sure to be able to spend your heart out over the course of the week.

Considering the Director's Cut is slated to drop on April 8, this event makes for a great opportunity to stock up on Eridium, so that you can get your mitts on a whole list of new cosmetics and loot when the add-on launches. It should also be noted that to get to the new raid boss coming in the Director's Cut - the Varkid known as Hemovorous the Invincible - you will have to deposit 500 Eridium, so make sure to grab all you can now, if you plan on facing this foe on April 8.

The Show Me The Eridium! event will also be free for all players, and will simply require you to do a quick game update to be able to access it.