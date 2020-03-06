Borderlands 3 Steam release date announced

Last year when fans learned that Borderlands 3 would be a timed-exclusive on Epic Games Store, a lot of people were really pissed off and disappointed, so much so that they still wanted to wait for the Steam version. Luckily, time flies, and now this loot-shooter is landing on Steam soon, and the date has been confirmed.

Starting from March 10，those who are interested in playing the game on Valve's platform can pre-order and pre-load Borderlands 3, and the game will officially be released on March 13.

One good thing is that the players have the cross-play option, so even if your friends use Epic and you're sticking with Steam, you can still have fun together, all thanks to the SHiFT Matchmaking feature. According to the official description published earlier by Gearbox, "When launching Borderlands 3 for the first time on Steam, and on Epic after installing a new patch, you'll be greeted by a "PC Cross-Play" screen and the option to enable or disable this feature. A pre-existing SHiFT account is not required to participate in Cross-Play."

The game needs about 75GB, so make sure you have enough space to install it.