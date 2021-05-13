Borderlands 3 starts its True Trials mini-event today

You're watching Advertisements

Very soon, Borderlands 3 will be kicking off its latest mini-event, the True Trials, a series of challenges that buff the final bosses in Proving Grounds with extra damage and health, so that doting Vault Hunters get an increased chance of getting some serious loot.

This mini-event will kick-off in a few moments, at 5pm BST / 6pm CEST today, and will start with the True Trial of Survival. Each week, for the next six weeks, will then bring a new challenge for you to face, which will coincidentally lead right up to the next major event, the return of the Revenge of the Cartels.

That's right, the big seasonal event will be back on June 24, with a slightly new name that befits classic Borderlands humour, as when it returns, it will be known as The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels. During this time, you'll get another shot at taking down Joey Ultraviolet and his gang of goons at the Villa Ultraviolet for a whole range of exciting and powerful new loot.