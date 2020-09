You're watching Advertisements

The time has come for the fourth and final Borderlands 3 expansion, brilliantly called Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, which is now released. As is tradition, this is celebrated with a launch trailer that you'll find below.

In this campaign, we'll get to visit Krieg's (playable character from Borderlands 2) crazy mind in what seems to be a very trippy and over-the-top adventure. But most importantly, we're promised new and powerful loot, so count us in!