Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck dated

Borderlands 3's pending fourth campaign expansion was detailed last night. On September 10, eager vault hunters can dive back into the Gearbox looter-shooter to enjoy the new add-on otherwise known as Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck. Obviously, the developer wants to say goodbye to its first-person shooter with a bang, and the new trailer underlines that.

In the expansion, Patricia Tannis will lead us to a place called Vaulthalla, a legendary location that casts a magical spell upon all Borderlands psychos. The character Krieg, returning from the cast of Borderlands 2, plays a special role in this DLC because according to the developer we will enter his shattered mind to find out more about this location. The publisher also revealed that we will perceive the world through his eyes, which should lead to some really exciting (and potentially surreal) insights.

If you want to play the Psycho Krieg DLC, you either need to cough up €14.99 / £11.99 or purchase the Season Pass for Borderlands 3.

In addition to the new add-on, there will be a content update for all players on September 10, which increases the level cap to 65. That should be the maximum for the foreseeable future, Gearbox explained in the announcement.