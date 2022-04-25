Borderlands 3 is finally getting full crossplay support

HQ

After a strange period of time where Borderlands 3 players have been able to use crossplay on PC, Xbox consoles, and Stadia, but not on PlayStation consoles, Gearbox has now revealed that later this spring, the PlayStation versions of the game will support the feature.

As for why it has taken this long for the feature to be available across the board, it was previously revealed by Gearbox's Randy Pitchford that Sony had blocked the crossplay support for the game, due to a certification issue.

However, that issue has been resolved by the looks of things as a new tweet has stated that full crossplay support will be arriving at a yet to be revealed date this spring.