Borderlands 3 is currently free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games has made the latest mainline instalment into Gearbox's Borderlands franchise a free game on the Epic Games Store for this week. That's right, as of right now, you can head to the platform and get yourself a copy of Borderlands 3 to keep forever without so much as spending a dime.

But assuming you do have some pennies to spend, the Epic Mega Sale has also started and now there are a whole bunch of titles that are up to 75% discounted. We've had a look and here are just five games that might be worth checking out.



Far Cry 6 - was £49.99 / now £24.99



Ghostwire Tokyo - was £49.99 / now £32.99



Red Dead Redemption 2 - was £54.99 / now £27.49



Assassin's Creed Valhalla - was £49.99 / now £19.99



Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - was £34.99 / now £12.24



It should be worth noting that the Epic Mega Sale will run until June 16, and over that time, every Epic Games Store account has been issued one 25% off discount coupon, so you can save even more on one of these discounted titles. There will of course be fresh free games each week during this sale, so be sure to keep checking back every Thursday.