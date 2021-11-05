English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has sold almost 14 million copies

Borderlands 2 managed to sell 25 million copies over its lifetime.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Take-Two has many reasons to be happy. Yesterday we reported that both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 is continuing to perform extremely well, but they actually have another major brand as well - Borderlands.

And the latest game has performed incredibly well. It has currently sold (shipped) almost 14 million copies according to the latest Take-Two quarterly report, as it is slowly closing in on Borderlands 2 that has sold 25 million during it's lifetime. It's fairly safe to say that things are looking really good for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is released early next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Borderlands 3

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy