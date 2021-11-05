Borderlands 3 has sold almost 14 million copies

HQ

Take-Two has many reasons to be happy. Yesterday we reported that both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 is continuing to perform extremely well, but they actually have another major brand as well - Borderlands.

And the latest game has performed incredibly well. It has currently sold (shipped) almost 14 million copies according to the latest Take-Two quarterly report, as it is slowly closing in on Borderlands 2 that has sold 25 million during it's lifetime. It's fairly safe to say that things are looking really good for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is released early next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.