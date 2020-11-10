Borderlands 3 DLC and next-gen update now released

You're watching Advertisements

Starting today, those of you who has gotten yourself an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X can upgrade your Borderlands 3 to next-gen for free (also coming for PlayStation 5 on November 19). This means 4K gaming at 60 frames per second and also things such as vertical split-screen for two-players playing co-op locally.

Then there's also the first addition of Season 2 for the game, called Designer's Cut, which is now released. With this you'll get a new Skill Tree for each of the Vault Hunters, and the roguelike new mode Arms Race.

You can check both these two things out in the brand new trailers you find above and below. They are well worth your time, we promise.