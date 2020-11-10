English
Follow us
news
Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 DLC and next-gen update now released

The new update brings season 2, the Designer's Cut, which features new Vault Hunter Skill Trees and a roguelike mode to have a crack at.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Starting today, those of you who has gotten yourself an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X can upgrade your Borderlands 3 to next-gen for free (also coming for PlayStation 5 on November 19). This means 4K gaming at 60 frames per second and also things such as vertical split-screen for two-players playing co-op locally.

Then there's also the first addition of Season 2 for the game, called Designer's Cut, which is now released. With this you'll get a new Skill Tree for each of the Vault Hunters, and the roguelike new mode Arms Race.

You can check both these two things out in the brand new trailers you find above and below. They are well worth your time, we promise.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Borderlands 3

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy