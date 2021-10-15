Borderlands 3, Dirt 5 and Halo are free to play this weekend

HQ

We're actually less than two months away from the release of Halo Infinite, which has been described as something of a soft reboot of the series and a great starting point for new fans. But why not start from the very beginning and experience some of the finest first person shooters ever made?

This weekend is an excellent opportunity to do so, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now included with Free Play Days for everyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The offers also includes Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5, and as usual there are also discounts of 50-70% if you decide to buy any of these titles, and you will of course also get to keep your save file. Free Play Days runs from today until 8:00 BST / 09:00 CEST on Monday morning.

