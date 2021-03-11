Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3: Director's Cut delayed until April

And we bet you haven't heard developers give a reason like this before.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

One month ago, Gearbox finally detailed Borderlands 3 anticipated Director's Cut expansion and said it was set to launch on March 18. Well, not if the bad weather and low temperatures in Texas lately has anything to say about it...

The developers have told us that Borderlands 3: Director's Cut has been delayed to April 8 because their work was disrupted due to the winter storms and extreme temperatures that have been creating chaos in their region lately. I'd say that's an original and fair excuse, so take all the time you need and stay safe while polishing the murder mystery, new Raid boss and everything else that awaits in the upcoming expansion.

Borderlands 3

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy