Borderlands 3: Director's Cut delayed until April

One month ago, Gearbox finally detailed Borderlands 3 anticipated Director's Cut expansion and said it was set to launch on March 18. Well, not if the bad weather and low temperatures in Texas lately has anything to say about it...

The developers have told us that Borderlands 3: Director's Cut has been delayed to April 8 because their work was disrupted due to the winter storms and extreme temperatures that have been creating chaos in their region lately. I'd say that's an original and fair excuse, so take all the time you need and stay safe while polishing the murder mystery, new Raid boss and everything else that awaits in the upcoming expansion.