Borderlands 3 confirmed for next-gen, free upgrade for existing players

Borderlands 3's season pass might have just come to a close following the release of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, the fourth and final part of the season pass, but that doesn't mean that Gearbox Software is done with the game just yet.

In fact, this evening, during the Gearbox PAX Digital Showcase, we got an update on the studio's plans for the game, and news on a couple of long-awaited fan-requested features.

The big reveal is, of course, that Borderlands 3 is heading to next-gen consoles, both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. If you've already got the game on a current-gen console, you'll be able to upgrade - for free - within your existing console family, and you'll be able to bring all your content and saves over with you at the same time.

The next-gen version of the game will run in 4K60fps, and the update will also offer split-screen co-op for up to four players, and two-player split-screen can now be split vertically as well as horizontally. The option to divide the screen vertically will also be added to the old-gen versions of the game via a patch.

But wait, dear Vault Hunter, that's not all! We're also promised a brand-new game mode is on the way (no word on what though), and all characters will get one new skill tree, complete with new Action Skills. During the panel, FL4Ks new 'Trapper' tree went under the microscope with its focus on shields and durability, as well as his new 'Gravity Snare' throwable trap. FL4K's also getting a new pet, the Hyperion Loaderbot, which can be upgraded over time as well.

Finally, Gearbox confirmed that more info is on the way with regards to the other skill trees and game mode, and we were also teased that next year we should get an update on when crossplay is going to be integrated.