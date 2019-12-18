Borderlands 3, Breakpoint, and more join Stadia lineup

Google's Stadia platform is finally here after being revealed earlier this year, and after launching with a starting lineup of titles, a load more have just landed on the service, letting you stream them via Google's data centers.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is joining the roster of games, but on top of that we also have Borderlands 3, with the Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe Editions all discounted to celebrated its arrival (it's a limited-time offer, so you'd best be quick).

Also on Stadia is Ubisoft's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which lets you monitor the screens of up to three teammates via Google's streaming service, something that the press release says wouldn't be possible on consoles. Again, this comes with multiple editions, including the base games, Gold, and Ultimate Edition.

Just Dance, Grid (and the Ultimate Edition), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are also discounted heavily for Stadia Pro customers as well.

Ever since Stadia launched there have been concerns that games aren't quite hitting the performance mark on the platform, but there are already a fair few titles on the service, including Mortal Kombat 11, the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, and more.

Which is the highlight here?

