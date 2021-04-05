Borderlands 3 and Marvel's Avengers join PlayStation Now

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft surprised the entire games industry on Friday when we were told MLB The Show 21 will launch directly on Xbox Game Pass, so many have asked if Sony was planning to do something similar with PlayStation Now. That won't be the case, but the line-up is still quite good.

Because the three games that are joining PS Now tomorrow are Borderlands 3, Marvel's Avengers and The Long Dark. It's important to note that the two first ones won't be there for long, as Marvel's Avengers will be snapped away on July 5 and Borderlands 3 removed on September 29.

The good news is that you'll be able to try out these and the hundred of games already on the service for free with the seven-day free trial that starts on Wednesday, so now is your chance to see if PS Now deserves more praise than it gets.