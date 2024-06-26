Borderlands 3, Among Us and NHL 24 are July's free PlayStation Plus games

HQ

We're just a few days away from July, which means it's time for Sony to announce the games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will get for free as part of our membership next month.

It's not a bad selection either, as July's PS Plus Essential games are Borderlands 3, Among Us and NHL 24. They'll replace SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW: Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 on the 2nd of July, so grab the latter three before Tuesday.