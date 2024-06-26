Borderlands 3, Among Us and NHL 24 are July's free PlayStation Plus games

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
We're just a few days away from July, which means it's time for Sony to announce the games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will get for free as part of our membership next month.
It's not a bad selection either, as July's PS Plus Essential games are Borderlands 3, Among Us and NHL 24. They'll replace SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW: Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 on the 2nd of July, so grab the latter three before Tuesday.