Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 player spends 9 months beating the game without taking a hit

It took more than 112 total runs to complete the challenge.

When you think of no-hit runs, often games like Hollow Knight, Elden Ring, and Hades come to mind. Difficult titles to beat without eating a bit of enemy damage, but ones that do allow for you to dodge out of the way of attacks, making it a tad easier. Something like a shooter might seem impossible to beat without taking a hit, as enemy projectiles come seemingly out of nowhere, but one mad lad has done it.

Heyblasty (via GamesRadar) managed to beat Borderlands 2 without taking a single hit. Posting their successful run over on X/Twitter, the streamer acknowledged that this is a game thought to be impossible to do without taking a hit or damage, but now it has been done.

Planning the route, executing the plan, and getting enough luck to dodge every enemy attack cost Heyblasty 800+ hours and 9 months, but the result is truly impressive. We'll have to see if anyone can beat the game quicker without taking a hit now.

Borderlands 2

