Borderlands 2 is free on Steam, but only until June 8

Borderlands 2 is currently free to download on Steam, but only until June 8 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. Once you've added the game to your library, it's yours to keep forever. This is part of 2K's major Borderlands campaign ahead of the launch of Borderlands 4 in September and an excellent opportunity to revisit the iconic looter shooter.

At the same time, there is a big sale on the entire Borderlands series, with up to 95% off titles such as Borderlands 3, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands. So if you really want to load up and try all the games in the series, this is an excellent opportunity.

