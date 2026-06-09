BOOX presents its new ultra-compact eReader, BOOX Go 6 (Gen II)

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If there's one thing you increasingly seek to make the most of as you get older, it's those summer holidays, where it's no longer just the destination or the activities you've planned for your few (yes, there are never enough) days off, but also about finding those moments of relaxation where you can clear your mind and restore your spiritual balance. If you're also passionate about reading or want to fulfil that long-held dream of writing your first novel, then BOOX has just what you need this year.

The company, an expert in e-ink devices such as the BOOX Note Air 5c and the BOOX Palma 2, has now unveiled its next-generation compact 6-inch, 160-gram e-reader, the BOOX Go 6 (Gen II). This model has been redesigned to take its inspiration from travel suitcases, available in four colours (Plum, Stone, Shell, and Custard) that exude calm and personality. It also features a smooth finish on the back cover that prevents the ports and charging or connection cables from being damaged by poor positioning, and enhances durability.

The BOOX Go 6 (Gen II)'s high-definition screen (300 ppi) delivers sharpness even when viewing detailed illustrations such as maps in a fantasy novel, and features adjustable front lighting for night-time use. Furthermore, it is fully compatible with BOOX's InkSense Plus stylus.

This time, BOOX gives you the freedom to use your preferred reading app on the device, although its NeoReader still works well. Its octa-core processor and 32 GB of storage ensure not only smooth performance but also the ability to carry your entire digital library in your pocket. The long-lasting battery guarantees several days of use, and you can connect directly to your Google Play Store account to download directly from there, as it runs on the open Android system.

If you need a new e-reader this summer, the BOOX Go 6 (Gen II) is now available for €199.99 in the online shop. Interested?