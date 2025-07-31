If you're interested in the world of eReaders and you're a regular visitor to Gamereactor, you probably read my review of the Boox Palma last year. If you didn't, you should start there, because that review will give you the full context of the concept, the introduction... and even pretty much all the features you'll find here intact.

Have you checked it out yet? Good. My least favourite thing about Boox Palma 2 is that it's called that. I understand that in the smart device space, especially mobile, annual iterations are the norm, but this doesn't even resemble those annual releases, let alone generational shifts like the recent Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.

The Boox Palma 2 is basically the Boox Palma 1. If you look at the photos, you'll be hard pressed to find any differences at first glance, beyond a slight tweak to the buttons and the gaps added to the Flip-Fold Case.

On paper, no pun intended, the new model comes with Android 13, a fingerprint sensor for locking and unlocking, and a tiny improvement in the processor and screen refresh. In practice, the changes are almost imperceptible, so the whole point of the recommendation goes back to what I picked up in 2024.

What you need to do is to weigh up whether you are interested in the format (an eBook with e-ink, but the size and behaviour of a smartphone with apps) and then, and this is where it gets interesting, decide whether its price fits your budget. Because, as time goes by, the Boox Palma 1 no longer costs 300 euros, but can be found for under 200 euros, while the Boox Palma 2 has an official price of 250 euros. This begins to solve one of the biggest drawbacks I had at the time.

In fact, the Boox Palma 2 makes its predecessor even more tempting than before at that price. I've been using it as an eReader for quite a few months now, and while I'd appreciate a bit more fluidity and a more intuitive interface, I'm still happy with the form factor and weight, and no longer feel like taking larger books to bed or on trips. They should have called it something else (I don't know, 2025 or 1.5) to avoid confusion. What else will the real generational leap be called?

On both photos: Left: Boox Palma 1, right: Boox Palma 2.

