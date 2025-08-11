Boox Note Air4 C Review

I'm sure it happened to you: when you tried an eReader for the first time, you thought about when the day would come when smartphones, tablets, and even laptops and monitors would use electronic ink technology. Over the years we've seen it evolve more slowly than expected, especially in terms of refresh and colour, but as we've seen with the latest model from Boox, it's advanced enough for us to enjoy its benefits on other devices.

The Boox Note Air4 C can be defined as a slim and elegant tablet that accompanies you like a digital notebook... but with a lot of analogue flavour. Understanding this character and, above all, planning the specific use you can or cannot make of it, is crucial for us to be able to recommend its purchase.

Because if you're looking for the same features as, say, an iPad or a top-of-the-range Android tablet, but with an eInk display, you'll be disappointed. Disenchant yourself and look at it the other way round: the pleasure of reading and writing on this notebook comes first, and then it's also a tablet.

It's a bit like the Boox Palma 2 (review), an eBook that can also function as a smartphone. A hybrid that, with its pros and cons, Boox must know how to market in order to find its target audience.

As I said, and as expected, during our tests the reading and writing functions stood out. Although the screen looks a little darker and therefore less contrasted than that of the Palma, the form factor makes the experience much more natural, in a 10.3-inch format that sits in the sweet spot between the size of a traditional book and that of a comic book.

Just think that, in addition to the vertical position (which I'll call here traditional and not "portrait"), you can also read and write horizontally (which I'll call here drawing pad and not "landscape"). This has been particularly convenient, and the folding cover can be used as a triangular stand, as shown in one of the photos.

When handwriting the response is fine and precise, while the e-ink texture on ePaper compensates for the fact that the feel is not as good by default as on an iPad with some special protectors with real paper roughness.

You can now enjoy the covers of your e-books in full colour and in a larger format than the original.

Reading horizontally with the cover stand is a pleasure you didn't know about.

As for comics, I approached this device with a special interest, wondering if it could be a substitute for an illuminated tablet to consume comics and manga without having to carry them with me when I leave the house, and also to protect the eyesight of my son, who spends the dead hours of the summer season devouring Mort & Phil, Asterix, or Dr. Stone.

And the conclusion? Well, it can get you out of a jam, but the truth is that, as I started writing this review, the Boox Note Air4 C still doesn't produce colours and contrast that respect the source material of the comics. This may sound like an overly purist comment, but you can look at the pictures to see what I mean. As is absolutely natural and understandable today, the colours still appear duller and the blacks are grey. In other words, the original comics still jump out at you both on paper and, unfortunately, on the damaging screens of other tablets, whereas here they just "are". The result combining e-ink and the format is acceptable and reduces eyestrain, but it is far from a dream for reading comics.

Before concluding on the main usage possibilities, let's talk about the technical issues. The device runs Android 13 on an Octa-core coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The screen, which looks great and doesn't tend to moire, employs Boox's super-refresh technology to print every page at full speed, but there is obviously still a palpable lag inherent in the technology compared to any LED screen. This is assumed by default when testing a device with ePaper, but I also found the overall performance - the kind that has nothing to do with screen refresh - to be a little clunky for the hardware it's equipped with, for simple tasks such as browsing the web or opening and closing various apps. Not to mention the eternal time it takes to update the device...

Here you can see the Boox Note Air4 C together with two Boox Palmas.

Handwriting on the Boox Note Air4 C is something else.

These minor performance issues are compounded by some questionable design decisions, to say the least. On the outside, for example, the location of the USB-C port on the side and not above or below the screen vertically, which makes it inaccessible when the case is closed. Or the stylus attach system, which is rather odd and causes it to come loose on too many occasions. On the inside, especially in terms of interface and ease of use, because it is not the most agile or intuitive system. Simple tasks such as looking up a word in a book took us a while to learn, firstly to find a function that shouldn't be so hidden (especially when you have more space than in the Palma, where it is at hand), and secondly because, for some reason, it discerned between uppercase and lowercase characters without warning.

However, these drawbacks fade away if the Boox Note Air4 C fulfils the purpose you have in mind (and fits your budget, as it is priced at over 500 euros). And what is that purpose? Mainly, during our tests we have thought about teachers and writers but, above all, university students. This "Notebook" can be your main reader for textbooks, additional documentation, or whatever you throw at it. You can study on it comfortably without burning your retinas. You can take notes on top of your own documents or on those books. You can use office suites, for example open Excel tables next to your data with the split-screen feature. And then you have the web browser, WhatsApp, Telegram, newspapers, and magazines at your fingertips... If all these possibilities are precisely what you're looking for, you'll end up getting a lot of use out of the Note Air4 C for this academic year which is about to start.

But first, the dreaded evaluation and grading time. We liked the evolution of the Boox Palma to the Boox Palma 2 in the past year, although it has been more in price and market position than in features. Seeing the improvements over the Air3, we hope that the Boox Note Air4 C will do something similar and polish its features and market stance, because the idea is very promising and it is already one of the best ePaper tablets out there.

It looks cool, but we don't understand why they put the USB-C port "there".

Comparison: Real comics vs. result on the Boox Note Air4 C.