BOOX introduces its two new models of colour e-ink devices, and they are on sale now

HQ

E-ink devices have long been used for more than just reading ePUB, CBZ, CBR and PDF with books or text notes. They are now, more than ever, first-class office and study tools, and the BOOX brand is now spearheading this progress with two new models just unveiled at its annual autumn event: BOOX Note Air5 C and BOOX Palma 2 Pro.

BOOX Note Air5 C: Android 15, colour and maximum fluidity in the new digital paper era

The first model presented is the brand's new flagship, an evolution of its current Note Air4 C. The Note Air5 C is described as a true digital notebook where you can take notes freehand thanks to the new Pen3 stylus, or the new magnetic keyboard support feature.

Note Air5 C has an eight-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and retains its 10.3" display with adjustable backlighting and eye protection even during prolonged use. It has an open-source Android 15 and a split-screen mode to have multiple tasks open simultaneously, such as reading a comic book and taking notes in the margin at the same time. And now it's powered by Smart Scribe, an AI-powered tool for instantly modifying handwritten text or strokes, plus the ability to store your files in the cloud and access them from anywhere.

The new BOOX Note Air5 C is now available to buy online and in specialised shops for €529.99 RRP.

BOOX Palma 2 Pro: All the advantages of eInk in your pocket

The other model also arriving in shops today is the Palma 2 Pro, the next leap in pocket-sized devices since the release of the first Palma model in 2023. The Palma 2 Pro now includes 5G support and colour display, with an OS built on top of Android 15. The Palma 2 Pro features a 6.13-inch colour display and weighs just 175 grams. 5G means you can now download music or books directly from the device. It has dual SIM slots and also a microSD slot for up to 2TB capacity.

The Palma 2 Pro improves on the previous model by upgrading the RAM to 8GB and benefits from Super Refresh technology, which improves fluidity when moving between apps or browsing the internet. Exclusive to this new advanced model, it is compatible with the BOOX InkSense Plus stylus, allowing you to highlight text, take quick notes or manage to-do lists quickly and accurately.

The BOOX Palma 2 Pro is now available to buy from the official website for 399 euros in two colours: Charcoal Black and Ivory White.