Boox Go 10.3" Gen II

Boox takes a very interesting approach to the design and production of its "e-ink" products. While the form factor is generally the same as that of competing manufacturers, the concept is different; unlike Remarkable, for example, Boox's ecosystem is completely open. This means they run Android, have access to the Google Play Store, and are marketed on the premise that they can do more than just read and write. However, this is a double-edged sword, as it somewhat compromises battery life, pricing, and everything else in exchange for functionality that I'm not necessarily sure belongs here.

That said, and with this almost existentialist dilemma addressed, let's take a look at Boox's latest creation, the Go 10.3 Gen II, which positions itself as a sort of go-to in their line-up, a bit larger than the Palma, and a bit smaller than some of the colossal alternatives also on offer.

Interestingly, the Go 10.3 Gen II features a 10.3" HD E Ink Carta 1200 display. This means it is monochrome and operates at a resolution of 2480x1860 without front lighting. It's absolutely top-notch, no doubt about it, both in terms of sharpness, the feel of the display glass itself under both your finger and the stylus, and the results that come from it. Combined with the new octa-core Snapdragon 750G, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, the whole thing runs smoothly and performs well from a functional standpoint, whether you're taking notes, using apps, or reading.

It weighs just 360 grams and is designed so that there's room on one side for your hand. It's also worth noting that it's just 4.8 millimetres thin, making it virtually effortless to carry around. It's lighter and thinner than even the slimmest smartphones. It does have a 3700mAh battery, which is more than enough for everyday tasks, but which naturally drains faster depending on what you're doing, and you can do everything via the Google Play Store.

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The writing experience is sublime—it really is, especially when using Boox's own Magnetic InkSense Plus pen—the sensation is truly authentic, as it's, as always, a combination of the physical feel through the pen and the auditory feedback that comes with it.

So we're back to the open platform. Yes, it's incredibly easy to argue that Google Play Store access allows any user to download and use exactly the apps they want. Conversely, there's a certain joy in seeing ecosystems like Remarkable put more effort into offering a more curated experience. Sure, you have the option to play Candy Crush on your Boox Go 10.3 Gen II, and you can therefore just choose not to. But on the other hand, there's still something nice about dedicated hardware that can perform specific tasks without always having to worry about a myriad of irrelevant options. And a digital notebook is a strong contender for that very role, in my opinion.

However, the Boox Go 10.3 Gen II has the advantage of not being particularly expensive, even with these features. We're talking €420 for the model without a front light, and €450 for the Lumi model with one, and both are just a tad cheaper than Remarkable's equivalent models, or at the very least, they aren't more expensive.

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