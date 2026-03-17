Boox announces its new generation of e-ink tablets, the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Series

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Technology continues to advance and, for some years now, e-ink books have been the answer for readers who don't want to carry all their books around with them, but who don't want their eyesight to suffer from prolonged exposure to screens.

Boox has announced the launch of its new Go 10.3 (Gen II) series, comprising two new tablets with 10.3-inch e-ink screens. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) model, in line with its predecessor, features an e-ink screen that prevents eye strain after prolonged use. Meanwhile, the new Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi incorporates, for the first time, adjustable dual-tone front lighting, allowing users to switch between cool light for daytime and a warm amber glow for night-time. Both models feature a high-definition (300 ppi) monochrome e-ink display optimised for perfect outdoor reading. They also include the new InkSense Plus stylus, which supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition for a natural writing experience, similar to jotting down notes in a notebook or on a sheet of paper.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) series runs on Android 15 and offers full access to apps from the Google Play Store. They have an 8-core processor and 64 GB of storage and are compatible with 26 file formats. The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi has an official price of €449.99, whilst the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) is available for €419.99.

Will you give them a go?