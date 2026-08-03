Booster Gold has been shut down despite having previously received a green light

When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the plans for the DCU in January 2023, Booster Gold was one of the projects presented. The idea was that it would be a TV series that would let us follow one of the lesser-known but all the more beloved DC characters: the titular Booster Gold.

He is a sports star from the year 2442 who manages to travel back to our time after coming across technology in a museum. Since he already knows everything that's going to happen in the world and has access to futuristic equipment, he also possesses superpowers.

DC had likely envisioned a story with elements of Deadpool and Peacemaker, meaning a frequently humorous and self-deprecating story with both ego and heart. As recently as April, James Gunn said that Booster Gold was still in production after a pilot episode was greenlit last year.

Now, however, the series' screenwriter, David Jenkins, has announced that Booster Gold won't be happening. On Threads, he quotes Mahershala Ali's statement that Marvel is canceling Blade and adds: "My Booster Gold won't be moving forward."

We can only speculate as to the reason, but Supergirl was a major box office flop, so perhaps Warner and DC are currently being a bit more cautious about characters that don't have a large fan base?