Boost your Magic: The Gathering deck with Transformers cards

Magic: The Gathering is expanding with a new batch of cards, and this collection will no doubt be very exciting to anyone who loves the Transformers universe. Because various cards based on Autobots and Decepticons are on their way, as was announced during Hasbro's PulseCon recently.

So far, we've seen a few different cards already announced, including Optimus Prime, Starscream, Soundwave, Slicer, Goldbug, and Flamewar, with each character getting a couple of different variants and coming as double-sided cards either in the "normal" or "Shattered Glass" variants.

This all comes following a slew of Transformers announcements, including that Outright Games is working on the brand to create an all-new title, which will be coming sometime in 2023. While little about the game has been officially announced as of yet, we do know that it will be both a PC and console game, and that it will be inspired by the animated series Transformers: Earthspark, as per NME.