Boomerang X's endless wave mode is live now on PC

The brisk-paced and highly intense Boomerang X has just received a pretty exciting post-launch update on PC. The Doom-like title has just received an endless wave mode that sees players try and survive as long as possible against a never-ending supply of enemies. This mode takes place on a new Red Garden map that has been described as being "different from the worlds you have crossed before."

Within the endless wave mode, players can decide how challenging they want things to be by altering aspects such as their shield supply and the power-ups they have access to. Alongside the mode, new online leaderboards will be debuting, so you can see you long you have survived compared to the community. There will also be several achievements that are tied directly to achieving feats specific to this new mode.

You can take a look at the new trailer for the endless wave mode in the video above.