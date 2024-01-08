Boomer Shooter is now an official genre on Steam

HQ

There was something special about the first-person shooters of the 90s. Games like Quake, Doom, Wolfenstein, Half Life, Unreal, Duke Nukem - the list goes on. Then the genre evolved and its main supporters grew up to become the so-called "boomers."

As the desire to return to a bygone era has grown stronger in recent years, so has the "boomer shooter" genre, characterised by the desire to recreate and emulate the shooters of the 90s. Now the name has become official on Steam. Under the tag Boomer Shooter you'll find retro shooters such as Dusk, Turbo Overkill, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Ion Fury and Prodeus.