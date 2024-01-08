Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Boomer Shooter is now an official genre on Steam

The term describes an old-school shooter, something usually akin to Doom.

There was something special about the first-person shooters of the 90s. Games like Quake, Doom, Wolfenstein, Half Life, Unreal, Duke Nukem - the list goes on. Then the genre evolved and its main supporters grew up to become the so-called "boomers."

As the desire to return to a bygone era has grown stronger in recent years, so has the "boomer shooter" genre, characterised by the desire to recreate and emulate the shooters of the 90s. Now the name has become official on Steam. Under the tag Boomer Shooter you'll find retro shooters such as Dusk, Turbo Overkill, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Ion Fury and Prodeus.

